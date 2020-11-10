February 11 1936 - November 3, 2020 It is with profound grief that the family of Alvaro Medeiros Paulino announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at The Elden of Bradford Retirement Home. Alvaro was born on February 11, 1936 to the late Antonio and Aurora Paulino of Alentejo, Portugual. His immediate family in Portugual were his late sisters Idalina (the eldest) and Teresa (the youngest) as well as his older brothers Frank and Joe whom he loved dearly. Alvaro will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife , Juanita Paulino of 40 years and leaves behind his daughters Fatima Ricciutelli (nee Paulino), (son- in-law Roberto Ricciutelli), Auranne Paulina and his and son Allan Paulino. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren namely Christopher Graziano (spouse Ellie), Brandon Graziano, Chelsea Ricciutelli, Julian, Madeline and Sarah Paulino. It is the intention of Juanita (wife) and Alvaro's youngest daughter Auranne to scatter the cremains in Portugal where his ancestral family resides once the world Covid 19 pandemic is over. Alvaro was a kind man with a heart of gold and will be missed by those lives he touched. He was a great conversationalist and always a gentleman. He was admired by his friends for his insightful, political reflections on many issues commanding a sharp, intellectual wit. The family would like to express their gratitude to Southlake Regional Hospital for their professionalism with special thanks to Mary Newton, Patient Navigator Nurse, Alvaro's family doctor Dr Mary Elizabeth Bourne (and Staff) and finally The Alzheimer's Society of York Region. Alvaro's funeral took place Monday, November 9, 2020 at Taylor's Funeral Home in Newmarket, On. Visitation was limited (due to the Covid restrictions) and took place from 9:30 - 10:30 followed by a Mass at St. Elizabeth Seaton's Parish performed by Father Roy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store