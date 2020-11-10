1/
Alvaro Medeiros PAULINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvaro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 11 1936 - November 3, 2020 It is with profound grief that the family of Alvaro Medeiros Paulino announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at The Elden of Bradford Retirement Home. Alvaro was born on February 11, 1936 to the late Antonio and Aurora Paulino of Alentejo, Portugual. His immediate family in Portugual were his late sisters Idalina (the eldest) and Teresa (the youngest) as well as his older brothers Frank and Joe whom he loved dearly. Alvaro will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife , Juanita Paulino of 40 years and leaves behind his daughters Fatima Ricciutelli (nee Paulino), (son- in-law Roberto Ricciutelli), Auranne Paulina and his and son Allan Paulino. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren namely Christopher Graziano (spouse Ellie), Brandon Graziano, Chelsea Ricciutelli, Julian, Madeline and Sarah Paulino. It is the intention of Juanita (wife) and Alvaro's youngest daughter Auranne to scatter the cremains in Portugal where his ancestral family resides once the world Covid 19 pandemic is over. Alvaro was a kind man with a heart of gold and will be missed by those lives he touched. He was a great conversationalist and always a gentleman. He was admired by his friends for his insightful, political reflections on many issues commanding a sharp, intellectual wit. The family would like to express their gratitude to Southlake Regional Hospital for their professionalism with special thanks to Mary Newton, Patient Navigator Nurse, Alvaro's family doctor Dr Mary Elizabeth Bourne (and Staff) and finally The Alzheimer's Society of York Region. Alvaro's funeral took place Monday, November 9, 2020 at Taylor's Funeral Home in Newmarket, On. Visitation was limited (due to the Covid restrictions) and took place from 9:30 - 10:30 followed by a Mass at St. Elizabeth Seaton's Parish performed by Father Roy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket Newmarket Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved