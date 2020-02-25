|
|
Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on February 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving wife of the late Ian Burgess. Beloved mother of Leslie-Ann, Ian and Alastair (Stephanie). Proud granny of Ainsley Mae. She lived for her family and will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received at DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street Markham North, Markham on Saturday, February 29th from 12-1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in York Region News on Feb. 25, 2020