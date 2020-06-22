Andrew Blain ELLIOTT
(1972-2020) On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Andrew Elliott, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 48 years. Andrew will be forever remembered by his children, Alexandria, Grace and AJ, by his mom Susan, step-dad John, step-mom Mary and his sister Sarah (Tanya). He will also be fondly remembered by his numerous cousins, extended family and so many wonderful friends. Andrew will be laid to rest next to his father, David, and grandparents, Blain and Gladys. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service will be attended by close family and friends however a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dixongarland.com.


Published in York Region News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
