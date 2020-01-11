Home

Andrew D. "Andy" Neal

Andrew passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his children; Dennis Andrew, Annette Donna, Debbie Ann and Daryl Anthony and step-children; Rosie, Ben and Martha. He will be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Service to Celebrate Andy's Life at the Eagle Lake Community Church, 2605 Eagle Lake Road, Eagle Lake on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 11, 2020
