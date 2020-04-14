Home

Angel Cherie VACHON

Angel Cherie VACHON Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that the Talbot children wish to announce the passing of their mum, Angel Cherie Vachon on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bob. Her children, Julia, Natalie, Ian and Allison. Her grandchildren, Dillon, Christopher, Aidan, Kelsi and Gavin. And her great-grandchildren Alexander and Evelyn. We wish to thank family and friends worldwide for the outpouring of well wishes and offers of support during this difficult time. A celebration for our mum will be held at a later date. We love you mum XO. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
