|
|
Peacefully at St. Hilda's Senior Care Community in Toronto, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Anna Grimaldi (nee Cussuto, 2016). Loving father of Carolyn and her husband Gib Paul and Rita Borges. Cherished 'Nonno' of Anthony, Adam, Gabriel, Jeremy (Ludmila), Gregory and the late Lori Lee Paul, and great-'Nonno' of Jessie, Taylor, Madison, Jayden and James. Funeral was Monday, February 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 129 Metro Road N, Keswick, Ontario for Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment Highland Memory Gardens, North York, Ontario. In memory of Tony, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 9, 2020