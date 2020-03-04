|
It is with tremendous sadness and sorrow that we regret to inform you that Ann Burkhard, Anna or Nunny to her family and friends, wife of Ernst, mother to Ed, Sig, Rose, and Tyrone, Oma to Lindsay and Jennifer, Aaaron Lance and Candice, Corye, and Carley, Jacqulyn Katie and Tyson, and spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Mom was the third girl of four girls with two brothers in a Wolf pack which included Tante (aunt) France, Tante Froni, mom, Oncle (uncle) George, Tante Racey, and her surviving little brother, Oncle Frantz. Apparently there was a opening for an extremely talented waitress up there in the great beyond and mom was just perfect for the job. Mom was a glamorously coiffed woman who loved flowers, gardening, watching CNN, and relaxing with a cold cup of hot Tim Hortons, and smoking the odd cigarette. Mom, you guided us, taught us right from wrong, made us who we are, and showed us what love is all about. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything you've ever done and sacrificed for us. We will all miss you dearly. We would also like to graciously thank all of you in advance for all of your thoughts, wishes, and condolences. Sincerely, The Burkhards and the Taylors.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 4, 2020