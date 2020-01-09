|
SMITH, Ann - Peacefully passed at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Ann Smith (nee Gordon) of Holland Landing and formerly of Toronto at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Smith. Loving mom of Shirley Smith (Rick) and Doreen (John) Kelso. Proud grandma of Will Kelso. Dear sister of Mac (Jean) Gordon, late Elvin (late Tillie) Gordon and late Ralph (late Grace) Gordon. Ann will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Friends may be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Ann's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020