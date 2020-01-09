Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Smith Obituary
SMITH, Ann - Peacefully passed at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Ann Smith (nee Gordon) of Holland Landing and formerly of Toronto at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Smith. Loving mom of Shirley Smith (Rick) and Doreen (John) Kelso. Proud grandma of Will Kelso. Dear sister of Mac (Jean) Gordon, late Elvin (late Tillie) Gordon and late Ralph (late Grace) Gordon. Ann will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Friends may be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Ann's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -