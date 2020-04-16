Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Matys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lamberta Gertruda Matys


1927 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Lamberta Gertruda Matys Obituary
With loving hearts we pray for the soul of Anna Matys (nee van Oorschot) who passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Matys. Proud mother of Mikki (late John) Nanowski, Joseph (Nancy) Matys, Stan (Diane) Matys, Helen (John) Dolinski. Cherished Oma of 14 grandchildren: John-Paul (Jessica), Michael (Elisabeth), Joe (Larissa), Annie, Katherine; Jennifer (Ray), Stephanie (Shaun), Jonathan; Joe, Christine (Myles), Michael; Christopher, Andrew and Jessica. Great-Oma of 9 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emma, William, Harrison; Michael, Kolbe, Magdalene, Isaac; and Huxley. Anna is survived by her sister Wilhelmina Slegers and her many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Anna was a pioneer who braved the Atlantic to come to Canada in 1952. Together, with Joe, they operated a successful restaurant and gas station in the close-knit community of Bond Head. They enjoyed a happy retirement in their beautiful home in Cookstown. Dearly cared for by Lolita, Angelina, Cherry Ann, Caren, Cherry Anne, Fredelene, Jacqueline and Yanilyn. A private family service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford followed by an interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In Anna's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Holy Martyrs of Japan Church or to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -