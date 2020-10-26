Peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age 93 at Elginwood Long Term Care (Richmond Hill). Beloved wife of the late Alfons for over 50 years. Loving and caring mother of Anita (Steven) Craib, Diana (Alan) Chorozy, Glen (Rebekah). Adoring Nona of Tosca, Leanne (Joshua), Brianna, Hannah, Cathryn. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Richmond Hill Food Bank.