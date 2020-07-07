1/1
Anna May Francis (Hannon) SNOOK
Peacefully while summering at Camp Inn, Duck Lake, in the Kawarthas, with her beloved husband Ralph of 52 years by her side, on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Loving mother of Ralph Snook Jr. and his wife Carol of Pefferlaw, Ronda and her husband Peter Simmons of Bellville, and William Snook and his wife Susan of Queensville. Cherished grandmother of Courtney (Alex Choo Chung), Ethan, Kara and Ryan Simmons (Melissa), and great-grandmother of Anastasia, Kai, Olivia and Saphira Choo Chung, Makala Simmons and Elisha DeJardine. Dear sister of Patricia (Late Leo Cornick), Madeline Foley (Gerard Meyers), Stella (late Walter Hodder), Rhoda (Bram Hodder), Carolyn (Fred Foley), Brian Hannon (Leslie), Harold Hannon, Cynthia (late Bryant MacDonald) all of the Scarborough area, Betty (Don McLean), Nina (Lloyd Lynch), both of Newfoundland, and the late Robert Hannon. The family will receive friends (Covid capacity 40 people at any time, social distancing please) for visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service (40 people) in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Anna, donations to Stronach Cancer Centre of Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
