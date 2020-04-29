|
Passed away peacefully at home. Loving partner of Garry Young, beloved mother of Trevor and Allison (Michael), proud grandmother of Maddison and Oalee, devoted sister of Jane and Tom (Linda) and predeceased by Bob (Marilynne), dedicated daughter of the late Doris and Tom Williamson, and cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Forever remembered for her sense of humour and articulate nature. The family thanks the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and Princess Margaret Hospital. Friends may call at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street S., Newmarket, ON, at a date to be determined in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Amnesty International Canada, or as per Anne's request, a random act of kindness freely be given to another being.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 29, 2020