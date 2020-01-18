|
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Ann Rhynsburger (nee Weweler) peacefully passed away in her 100th year, and is now reunited with her beloved husband Hans, who passed away on September 11, 1996. Ann will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews in Canada, Holland and Germany. As per Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place and Ann's interment will be in Holland where she will be reunited with Hans. Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 18, 2020