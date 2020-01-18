Home

Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Anneliese (Ann) RHYNSBURGER

Anneliese (Ann) RHYNSBURGER Obituary
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Ann Rhynsburger (nee Weweler) peacefully passed away in her 100th year, and is now reunited with her beloved husband Hans, who passed away on September 11, 1996. Ann will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews in Canada, Holland and Germany. As per Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place and Ann's interment will be in Holland where she will be reunited with Hans. Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 18, 2020
