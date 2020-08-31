Was an angel on Earth and now she is an angel in Heaven. She passed peacefully at the age of 93 in her sleep on August 28, 2020. Mom was born on August 9, 1927 in Holland. In her early twenties, she bravely left her parents and 15 siblings to join her love, Ted and venture to a new life in Canada. They had seven children, in which she devoted her entire life to. She still had time to take care of George Geelink, who lived with our family for almost 50 years. She left a lasting impression on every person she come in contact with, known for her beautiful smile and kind heart. Her legacy includes: Mike (predeceased) (Lynne), Nancy Markle (Jim), Julie Tieman (Peter), Judy MacTavish, Ted Jr. (Kim), Ron (Deb), Shirley McArthur (Wayne). She was always very proud of her beautiful 18 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Mom has now gone to be with her husband Ted, son Mike and Grandson Ben. We are sure she will take care of them as well. Heaven just became a better place. Our family is having a private service due to the restrictions at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Uxbridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Our family wishes to thank Port Perry Place for the loving care that they gave our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
