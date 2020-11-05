1/1
Anthony and Gladys CLARKSON
This Remembrance Day tribute is to honour our parents with pride, respect, gratitude and love. Bert (born 1919 - died 1984), Lance Corporal, Royal Canadian Army Service Corps, served overseas 1941 - 1946 World War II enduring hardships and the horrors of war. His daily sacrifices ensured the peace we enjoy today, which we should all humbly appreciate and strive to uphold. Gladys (born 1923 - died 2008) "Palm Leaf" recipient, dedicated member of Royal Canadian Legion and Ladies Auxiliary Branch 459, Stouffville, and volunteer to numerous other organizations over 60 years. Wear a poppy, remember! Remember every day what Remembrance Day signifies. Support your Veterans, your Troops, your Legion. You remain in our hearts forever. Love, Carol, Blair, Beth and James.

Published in York Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
