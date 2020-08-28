Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by his wife Barbara Quinn (2019). Dear father of Gary Quinn of Keswick and the late Colin Quinn. Dear brother of Alfie Quinn (the late Agnes) of Newmarket. Archie will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Visitation was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Cremation. In memory of Archie, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com