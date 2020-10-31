Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on October 28, 202 at the age of 89. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 66 years Robert and her children Kimberley (James), Deborah, David (Jo-Anne), Elizabeth, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dorothy was greeted in heaven by her granddaughter Katie. Her gift was being an exceptional Grade 1 teacher who was admired by her students at Rogers Public School in Newmarket. She was born in Nova Scotia in 1931 and moved to Ontario in 1953. A private celebration of life will be held with family due to current Covid restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store