Azeglio Bevilacqua was born in Torre dei Nolfi, Abruzzo on November 1, 1930. He was a great husband, father, and mentor to many. He was well known for his glory days as a world class cyclist. His perseverance, tenacity and discipline brought him many victories, trophies, and fame. As a business person both in Italy and Canada, he was known for his integrity, honesty and altruism. A loving, caring, and generous man he touched people's hearts. Azeglio Bevilacqua's most cherished trophy was his family. He lived a life rooted in humility and anchored to hope and optimism. An intelligent man with great insight into human nature and the human condition he had the exceptional ability to raise the spirits of those who were facing challenging times. A product of the Italian-Canadian immigrant experience of the sixties Azeglio Bevilacqua believed that " it is in the giving that we receive". On October 3, at the age of 89 he peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Filomena. Cherished by his dear children, Emidio (Romilda), Maurizio, Anna (Frank), and Roberto (Nilda). Proud nonno to Claudia, Valeria, Cristina (Michael Greco), Isabella, Jean-Paul, Victoria, Sara, Nino, Roberto Jr., and Luca. Azeglio Bevilacqua will always be remembered by his brothers Tony, Adalgisio, Remo and his sister Maria. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and his many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Chapel (8101 Weston Rd. 905-850-3332) on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 6-9 pm and Thursday October 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-9pm. A private family chapel service and entombment will follow on Friday October 9, 2020. If so desired, donations in memory of Azeglio Bevilacqua may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com