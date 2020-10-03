1/2
Barbara Anne HAMPTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Very early on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara Hampton (neé Russell) passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep at the age of 78. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Nelda Russell as well as her sister Edith (Brolly) and brother Andrew. She will forever be missed by her daughters Elizabeth and Leslie (McConnell), her son in law Thomas, her grandsons Dylan, Findlay, all of her extended family and a dear group of friends. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Marmora. A ceremony was held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst St., North York. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Diabetes Canada or The Heart of Hastings Hospice. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved