Very early on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara Hampton (neé Russell) passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep at the age of 78. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Nelda Russell as well as her sister Edith (Brolly) and brother Andrew. She will forever be missed by her daughters Elizabeth and Leslie (McConnell), her son in law Thomas, her grandsons Dylan, Findlay, all of her extended family and a dear group of friends. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Marmora. A ceremony was held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst St., North York. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Diabetes Canada or The Heart of Hastings Hospice. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca