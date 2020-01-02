Home

Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Barbara Berenz (nee Dick) of Bradford at 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Chris Berenz. Dear sister of late Joe (Theresa) Dick. Dear sister-in-law of Kay (late Phil) Bittenbinder. Dear aunt of Barbara (Grant) Dickson, Joe (Debbie) Dick, Rosemarie Von Baillou, Eric (Irene) Bittenbinder and Phil (Nancy) Bittenbinder. Barbara will also be fondly remembered by great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In Barbara's memory, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 2, 2020
