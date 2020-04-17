|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Edney (nee Rennie) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Jack (deceased in 1995), special friend to Harold Jones, loving mother of Cherie Jackson (David deceased) of Burlington, Louise Hill of Markham and Gordon Edney (Elaine) of Scarborough. Fondly remembered by David Hill. Cherished Nana of Stephanie Hill (Andrew Stokes) of Markham, Jackie Boughton (Greg) of Markham and Scott Edney (Kate Turton) of Victoria, B.C. GG to Gracie and Annie Boughton and Maeve Stokes. Dear sister of Jim (deceased) and Betty Rennie (deceased). Dear sister-in-law of Byron Edney and his wife Marie of Bobcaygeon, Harry Edney (deceased) and his wife Audrey (deceased), and Eleanor (deceased) and her husband Walter Richards (deceased). Barbara and Jack resided many years in Cookstown, then moved over to the cottage at Ballydown Beach on Lake Simcoe. There they thrived with Barb teaching Folk Art through her studio, Cook's Bay Folk Art Studio, and Jack making all her wood products to paint from Christmas decorations, chests, and tables with turned legs. A special thank you goes out to the Front-Line Workers at Markhaven Home for Seniors for all their care and compassion. A private graveside service will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Barbara's memory, donations may be made to Markhaven Home for Seniors. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 17, 2020