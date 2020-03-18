|
|
"Everyone has a song, that belongs to their life, That will go on and on, through the years of their life, There's a wonderful song, one that you brought to me, An I look on this song, as my life's symphony: Petula Clark - The Song of my Life It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Barbara Hughes-Sharp, our cherished wife, mother, sister, gramma and great-grandmother suddenly on March 16, 2020. Pre-deceased by her parents Florence and Fred Burtoft and her first husband Robert G. Hughes, Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband of 38 years Thomas Sharp and her cherished brothers George Burtoft and Peter Buroft. Barbara will also be missed by her favourite four sons Brian (Ghing), Bobby (Karen), Peter and Billy (Kim), her beautiful grandchildren Barbara (Brett), Stefanie, Bobby, Hayley (Harrison), Heather (Trent), Melissa (Riley), Robin, Brandon, Jeremy and her great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Max, Lindsay, Alex and Baby Ritcher. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Barbara on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville (905-642-2855), with Visitation on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Canadian Cancer Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 18, 2020