|
|
Peacefully at her home in Sutton on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Barbara Brown (nee McCullough), beloved wife of the late Tom Brown. She will be missed by her children, Shelagh Cripps (Allan), Steven (Jennifer) and Christopher, her grandson Matthew (Laura) and great-grandchildren McKinley and Liam. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to Hospice Georgina would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 26, 2020