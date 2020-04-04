|
LaROCHE, Barbara Josephine (Kurulak) and Damase (Dan) Louis Joseph Barbara Josephine (Kurulak) and Damase (Dan) Louis Joseph LaRoche passed away peacefully, one week apart on March 25th and April 1st respectively, with their daughter Lise by their side in Markham, Ontario. They are loved by their son-in-law Brian Butler, brother and sister-in-law Armand and Ann Kurulak of Yorkton, Sask., as well as niece Amanda of Gainsville, FL and nephew Kurtis of Melville, Sask. Barbara was born in B.C., but grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan. She obtained her degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of Manitoba, and then went on to work for York County Hospital (now Southlake) and in communities in Toronto. She was beautiful and brave in her long battle with MS, and was glad to have kept close friendships over the years. She was an excellent sewer, painter, and baker. Dan spent most of his life working in marketing in the printing, music, and direct sales businesses. He grew up speaking French in Winnipeg, MB and moved to Ontario for work. He loved to laugh and was a tireless cheerleader at his daughter's events, especially soccer games, and a devoted fan of Toronto sports teams. Both of their lives will be celebrated when the time is right and we are able to gather safely. Thank you to the nurses and PSWs who provided such loving care in their final years. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant some in your own garden in memory of this wonderful couple, who were together for over 50 years and an example of everlasting love.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 4, 2020