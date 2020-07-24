1/1
Barbara Mary HANKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Barbara Hanks, July 19, 2020, in her 91st year after a short stay at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alan, her son Chris and daughter-in-law Lynn Glaude. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathy. She is also survived by her only grandchild, Emma. Barbara was born and raised in England, emigrating to Canada in 1956. She met her husband here after he had also emigrated from England. Barbara was a warm and loving wife and mother who loved to read and to travel, having made numerous trips to parts of Canada and the US. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services have taken place. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Hanks family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved