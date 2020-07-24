It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Barbara Hanks, July 19, 2020, in her 91st year after a short stay at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alan, her son Chris and daughter-in-law Lynn Glaude. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathy. She is also survived by her only grandchild, Emma. Barbara was born and raised in England, emigrating to Canada in 1956. She met her husband here after he had also emigrated from England. Barbara was a warm and loving wife and mother who loved to read and to travel, having made numerous trips to parts of Canada and the US. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services have taken place. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.ca
