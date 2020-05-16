Passed in her sleep at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario on May 13, 2020. Just a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday, (Sheesh!!) "G-Dot" led a full life doing what she loved best, surrounding herself with family. A resident of Sharon, Ontario for more than 25 years and manager of the Newmarket Allergy Clinic for 30+, Barb will be remembered fondly for so many things. Always game for Scrabble, Bridge, travel and camping adventures, Barb impressed all who met her with her colourful turns of phrase, easy laugh and love of a good brandy. Her quirky energy will be sorely missed by her children: Michael (Loraine), Tim, Stan (Deborah), Kelly (Bev), Alison (Wayne) and Nicky (John). Adored and admired by grandchildren: Corena, Nadine, Erik, Holly, Ryan, Danielle, Evan, Melanie, Amber and Andre; great grandchildren, Alicia, Brady, Felix and Calder along with great-great grandchildren Hayden and Isla. Also survived by sister Kate Hill and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by mother Alice Wilson, father Hugh Chalmers Wilson, sister Jean Niemi, brother Hugh Wilson, son-in-law Dan Sanchez and husband Maurice (Nick) Le Ber. Mom's one adamant regret in life was being a smoker until she was 50, which led to her COPD and many of her health struggles in later years. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Amica Newmarket where Barb lived since 2015 along with the lovely Dr. Mulhern and the palliative care team. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit. Until then, the family would love to read your on-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com If desired, memorial donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice or West Park Rehabilitation Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 16, 2020.