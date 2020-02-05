|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Barbara on January 31, 2020. Barbara passed away peacefully at the age of 76, with her husband and daughters by her side. Beloved wife to Gary St. John for 59 years. Loving mother to Jill Hamlin (Ray), Jackie Van Kessel (Frank), Julie David (Tom), Jannette Gharghoury (Paul), Jeannie St. John (Daryl Varley). Cherished grandmother to Stephanie, Gary, Samantha, Sabrina, Lucas, Becky, Erin and Nicholas, and great-grandmother to Emma, Isabella, Nathan, Abigail, Issac and Caleb. Sister of Al Machesney (Barb) and Donna Graham. Sister-in-law of Evelyn Machesney and Diane Horvath. Predeceased by her parents Nina and Thomas Machesney, brother Jim Machesney and brother-in-law Hermann Horvath. Barbara will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Special thanks to the staff and the families of the residents at MarkHaven Home for Seniors for their loving support during the final phases of her life and for the beautiful farewell ceremony. Visitation from O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service from EastRidge Evangelical Church, 12485 Tenth Line, Stouffville on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Stouffville Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada, in memory of Barbara, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca
Published in York Region News on Feb. 5, 2020