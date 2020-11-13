1/1
Barry James Emmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with his wife Deborah (Roach) by his side at the age of 75. Retired from Bell Canada with 30 years of Service to enjoy his second careers playing golf and fishing. Barry and Debi spent over 20 years in Arizona attending NASCAR and NHRA Racing and other car enthusiast events. Barry is predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie Emmons formerly of Aurora. Barry will also be missed by his cousins Ian Russell, Brad Emmons, Marty Emmons, Janis MacIver, Cathy Emmons, David Emmons and the late Peter and Ron Emmons as well as many friends over the years. No services as per Barry's wishes. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To sign Barry's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved