1958-2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barry Harding on August 21, 2020 peacefully in his home in Ashburn, Ontario after a hard battle with cancer. Barry will be forever loved and missed by his wife Nellika, his children Marshall and Allison, his siblings Rob, Larry, and Sherri-Lyn, his colleagues, and employees at Hard-Co Construction & Hard-Co Sand & Gravel. He will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him both personally and professionally as an honourable and kind man who lived an extraordinary life. Friends and colleagues may call at the Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Wednesday, August 27, 2020 from 12-5pm. As COVID-19 precautions are still in place, face masks are mandatory and we are limited to the number of guests present at any one time so we will be working on a rotating schedule. Please phone the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to schedule your time to come for visitation.



