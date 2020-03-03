Home

Basil Edmund Russell Baber

Basil Edmund Russell Baber Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 91 years of age. Loving husband of June (nee Faulkner) for 67 years. Basil is survived by his brothers Jack (Donna) and Harry (Carol). Beloved father of Stephen (Debra), Robert (Bonnie), late Michael (Deborah) and Sharleen Lawton (Steven). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Melissa (Patrick), Matthew (Andrea), Keith (Karen), Jennifer (Andrew), Kyle (Ashley), Courtney, Sarajane (Aaron), Curtis, Christopher, Jessica, Darren and Devin. Proud great grandfather to Makayla, Connor, Isaac, Savanna, Benjamin and Scarlett. A funeral service for Basil will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 followed by a noon service at Roadhouse and Rose chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Road Chapels and Hope and Healing International (formerly Christian Blind Mission).
Published in York Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
