Beaton "Sandy" NEAL
With great sadness we announce the passing of Beaton L. "Sandy" Neal, Tuesday November 10, 2020, at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill, at age 91. Predeceased by wife Mary (nee Fletcher) in 2008. He will be sorely missed by his children, Terri, Malcolm John, and Bill (Pat), brothers Bob and George, and nieces Ann, Jennifer (Vic), and Patricia (Ed), along with his many cousins, and friends at the Richmond Hill Retirement Residence. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later (hopefully safer) date. If you wish, donations can be made to Mackenzie Health Hospital, Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, or the Salvation Army. Sandy's online book of memories can be found on https://marshallfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
