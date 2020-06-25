It is with a tumult of emotions which defy description that we announce the passing of our intensely loved middle child and son, Benjamin Joseph Muus. He came to earth with a kind, compassionate, helpful spirit, a strong and agile body, and a brilliant mind. As little more than a toddler he could perform stunts rivalling that of a monkey - the year of his birth. In high school, he won an award for reciting the most Pi digits by memory; after more than 200 numbers, he had to be stopped because he could have kept going perhaps infinitely. In his University of Guelph studies for his Computer Science degree, it was not unheard of for him to receive perfect marks in subjects such as Programming and also Astronomy. He had at one time considered pursuing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and had a great knack and understanding of computer security. He did however, struggle with the social aspects of communication throughout his life. Those few friends he had earlier in life were privileged to come to know a humble, reliable, deep thinker with a gentle, unassuming smile and a ready disposition for some good clean adventure. If he suddenly disappeared while outside with him, you might look up to see him high in the top of a tree which he had silently escaped to! He loved his family, and had a great knack for taking things apart and seeing how it needed fixing. He loved seadooing and it produced some of his biggest smiles! Towards the end of his life, however, he had a great struggle with inner demons from an unseen world, and with it, the loss of his faith and belief in a loving God. We have received witness that this, as well as his mortal communication impediments, were lifted when he passed through the veil. Benjamin will be laid to rest in Uxbridge near his beloved Opa (2016) and Oma (2017). Our hearts will never fully heal in this life from the trauma of losing him to his battle with depression and PTSD. It is indeed a complex and complicated type of grief, and for those of us left behind, the most utterly devastating thing to go through. We thank all for the love, support and prayers for our family's healing, strength, and peace. He leaves behind his father Benny, mother Lisa, siblings Matthew (Jessica), Stephanie (Alex), Casey (who now prefers 'Chase'), and William; his maternal grandparents Wayne and Claudette Maxwell; his nieces Rose and Candice; uncles and aunts: Steve and Mary, Sue and Jeff, Teresa and Rob, Tim and Anna; cousins and friends. We love you so much Benjamin and will long for a reunion with you until our time comes. Due to COVID-19 and limits on the number of mourners who can be present, attendance will be limited to closest family members. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Please leave a memory and/or condolence online at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.