Bertha Jean HARVEY
Peacefully at Lakeview Manor Beaverton on Monday, July 20, 2020 in her 95th year. Bertha Harvey (nee Wilson) of Jackson's Point beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Harvey (2003). Loving mother of Mildred (Millie) Strom of Nanaimo, British Columbia. Predeceased by her sons Peter and James Strom and her great grandson Akyan. Bertha was the middle child of a family of 13 siblings and is survived by her sister Mildred Sherriffs of Arizona. Fondly remembered by her many dear friends of the former Sutton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, now Keswick Congregation. Special thanks to the caregivers and support workers through the years. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place by Zoom or telephone on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 . Contact Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home 905-722-3274 or director@forrestandtaylor.ca for the time and link. Memorial donations to Jehovah's Witnesses Worldwide Work may be made at www.JW.ORG (Donations tab) Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
