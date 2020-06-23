Betty Aileen ALLEN
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our mom passed away suddenly on Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at the Alexander Muir Retirement Home, Newmarket. She was healthy and smart. 93 years young and gave up her license just in October. She was a feisty, loyal and loving woman and we have been unable to touch or be with her in 4 months. We were so close to giving her the hugs we all so badly needed. Together again, with her beloved husband John Allen (2011). Loving mother of Bill Allen (Brenda) of Madoc and Diane (Ian MacDonald) of Keswick. Predeceased by one son Bob Allen (1976). Cherished grandmother of Neil Allen (Elsie), Scott Allen (Amanda), Kayleigh MacDonald and Calum MacDonald. Great grandmother of Abigail, Ethan, Evan, Alexander and Aubrey Ann. Predeceased by her siblings Jean Tremayne, Olga Pugh and Charles LeFeaver. Betty will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and many close friends. To the Alexander Muir Retirement Home and also the Paramedics in attendance, for all of your wonderful care, support, and compassion, thank you. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private family service will take place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway S., Keswick on Saturday, June 27, 2020. If desired, donations made to The War Amps would be appreciated by the family. You may leave remembrances at www.mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
