Betty Marguarite Morton
At Southlake Regional Health Centre on Thursday.May.21 2020 in her 93rd year. Loving Mother of Diane and partner George, Gail and partner Geoff, Carol and husband Larry, Wayne and the late Doug and Glen. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren John and wife Debbie, Christine and husband Shawn,Stacey and husband Dean. Paula, Tania and husband Ralph, Shanda and husband Steve. Barb and husband Chris, and Jeff Watson. Cheryl and husband Mike. William,Shyanne and Clare and all her great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marilyn and husband Vic and Garfield and wife Betty and all of her nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service at Mount Tegart Cemetary Tottenham June 5th at 2:00 p.m. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Southlake for the wonderful care they provided.

Published in York Region News on May 29, 2020.
