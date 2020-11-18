1/1
Betty (Sedore) McCalla
Peacefully at the Riverglen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton West on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken McCalla. Loving sister of Doris Lee (late Larry Garbutt) of Keswick, Pearl (late Keith Craig) of Sutton West, and predeaced by Melvin Sedore and his surviving wife Brenda of Brooklyn, Shirley Mainprize (Harvey), and Bertha DeJong and her surviving husband Don of Sutton West. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private family service. Entombment Keswick Cemetery. In memory of Betty, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre c/o Southlake Regional Health Centre would be greatly appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
