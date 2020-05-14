Betty passed away peacefully on April 28th in her 97th year. She was in her own bed with loved ones at her side. Hopefully, she is now with her husband of 66 years, Jack who passed away in Feb 2008. Betty was the loving mother of 5 children John (Theresa), Allan (Gloria), Linda (Bob), Nancy (Steve) and Marianne. She was also the doting Grandma, Gigi, and Grandma Betty to her 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Betty and Jack moved to Aurora in Feb'92 and Betty lived there until 2016 when she relocated to Orillia and later Barrie. Many of those years in Aurora were spent at their Hadley Grange apartment where Betty along with Jack had weekly "Western Sandwich Breakfasts" for the residents and organized and prepared many turkey dinners for the social club. It was Betty's wish that we have a celebration of her life and we hope to hold that later this summer near her birthday. If anyone would like to remember Betty via a donation the family would be very grateful. Donations can be made to Surex Community Services who provide support and assistance to adults with development challenges and has been the home to daughter Marianne for the last 25 years. Donations can be made via mail to Surex Community Services, 40 Wynford Drive, Suite 311, Don Mills, ON M3A 1J5 or online at http://www.surexcs.com/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.