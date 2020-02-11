Home

Beverley Alice (Beacroft) BROWN

Beverley Alice (Beacroft) BROWN Obituary
Peacefully on February 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife and best friend to Jack for over 62 years. Wonderful mom to Anne (Andrew Byerlay) and Karen (Stephen Ansell). Cherished nana to Graham Ansell and Ryan Byerlay. Will be fondly remembered by her sister Valerie (Peter Mortenson) and sister-in-law Sylvia Jewison. Beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Florence Beacroft. Beverley will be missed by many family and friends. Her thoughtful, kind personality will be remembered forever. Visitation will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Please join us for a celebration of Beverley's life at Trinity United Church, 461 Park Ave, Newmarket on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by refreshments. The family would like to specifically thank Bloomington Cove Care Community for their exceptional care and kindness during Beverley's short stay. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of York Region, Diabetes Canada, Heart & Stroke Foundation or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.roadhouseandrose.com "Your love and kindness will shine forever in our hearts."
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
