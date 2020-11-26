55 years at Brouwers Sod Farm up until August of this year. Bill died peacefully, at his home in Keswick, surrounded by his family, after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 61 years of Miriam "Bubs" Green (née Auckland) of Keswick. Loving father of Bill Green Jr., Laurie (Len White), and Ron Green, all of Keswick. Cherished Grandad of Bill Jr., Buzzy (Melissa) both of Keswick, Jaymie (Shawn Zettler) of Willow Beach, Ron Jr. (Michelle) of Pefferlaw, Andrew (Erica) of Innisfil, Jessica, Brett both of Sutton and the late Tereena. Great-grandfather of Henry, Shayla, Jaxon, Olivia, Logan, Macy, and Taylor. Dear brother of the late Earl Green. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and many friends. Private Family Graveside Service at Queensville Cemetery. Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, (post covid). In memory of Bill, donations made to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com