
Phyllis Olive VANDERKLEYN
1930-03-08 - 2020-07-10
Passed way at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 90 years of age. Phyllis Vanderkleyn, loving wife of the late Arie and dear mother of Bruce (Leslie), Brian (Rosa), Ken and the late Ross. Proud grandmother of Jason, James, Elizabeth, Adam (Jessie) and Michael (Erin). She is survived by her sister Mary Wheeler and she will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice with consideration of one of the following would be greatly appreciated: Heart and Stoke Foundation, The Alzheimer Society, or the Canadian Diabetes Association.


Published in York Region News on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
