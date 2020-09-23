1/
Bob Avery
The family of Bob Avery would like to thank everyone for the love and support during the loss of our loved Husband, Dad and Papa. We appreciated the lovely flowers, expressions of sympathy, cards, money donations (ALS Research) and food provided. A special thank you to Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home for their support and guidance during this tough time. Sincere appreciation and thanks to Rev. Lesley Sedore for giving a beautiful service that truly honoured Bob's memory and to Tim MacRae for taking the time to share many memories with family and friends. It was a great source of comfort to us. Personal thanks to Dave Matt and Bernadine for providing food and hosting the reception. We were able to share many memories of Bob during that time. He will be missed forever but his virtues, wisdom and love will always live on. In Bob's words "Thanks for coming" Warm regards, The Avery Family

Published in York Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
