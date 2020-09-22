Des passed away September 17, 2020 after his long fight with MSA/Parkinsons at Maple Health Centre in Vaughan. Dearly loved brother of Joan and Uncle to Jillian and his niece Sharon in England and nephew Paul and family in Ireland and cousin Peggy in California, he will be sadly missed. Des will be remembered by family and friends in Canada and back home for his cheerful and kind personality and great sense of humor which he maintained throughout his illness. Sincere thanks to all the staff at M.H.C and to Hope Hospice volunteer and friend Denise and puppy Charlie Brown who brightened his days. Special thanks to Pat and Peter for their friendship and support. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later, safer date. Condolences can be emailed to: www.roadhouseandrose.com
in Lieu of cards. In lieu of flower's donations to: www.hopehousehospice.com/donate
would be greatly appreciated.