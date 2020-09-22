1/
Born 1934 - 2020 Desmond Courtney Kirkpatrick (Des) (Bangor, Co. Down, Ireland) KIRKPATRICK
Des passed away September 17, 2020 after his long fight with MSA/Parkinsons at Maple Health Centre in Vaughan. Dearly loved brother of Joan and Uncle to Jillian and his niece Sharon in England and nephew Paul and family in Ireland and cousin Peggy in California, he will be sadly missed. Des will be remembered by family and friends in Canada and back home for his cheerful and kind personality and great sense of humor which he maintained throughout his illness. Sincere thanks to all the staff at M.H.C and to Hope Hospice volunteer and friend Denise and puppy Charlie Brown who brightened his days. Special thanks to Pat and Peter for their friendship and support. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later, safer date. Condolences can be emailed to: www.roadhouseandrose.com in Lieu of cards. In lieu of flower's donations to: www.hopehousehospice.com/donate would be greatly appreciated.

Published in York Region News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
