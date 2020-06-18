You will truly be missed my friend your a legend in the dump truck game and was an honour to sit across from you and watch u work !
Raj Sandhu
1963-2020 With heavy hearts, we announce Brad's sudden passing on Monday, June 8, 2020. Husband of Kathleen (nee Griffin). Loving and devoted father of Cody. Predeceased by his father, Russell Wells. Beloved son of Marion Wells and brother of Judy Bjornson (Kit). Proud uncle of Chris and Leah, Anna, Jack, Troy, Jamie, Charlotte, Nolan and Travis. Brad had a long and successful career with Kenworth Trucks. He will be sadly missed by extended family members and many friends in the Toronto and Vancouver areas. His sense of humour, love of storytelling and connection to family and friends will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cremation has already taken place. Arrangements are being made through DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North, Markham. Online condolences are welcome at dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Cardiac Program.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.