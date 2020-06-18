Bradley David WELLS
1963-2020 With heavy hearts, we announce Brad's sudden passing on Monday, June 8, 2020. Husband of Kathleen (nee Griffin). Loving and devoted father of Cody. Predeceased by his father, Russell Wells. Beloved son of Marion Wells and brother of Judy Bjornson (Kit). Proud uncle of Chris and Leah, Anna, Jack, Troy, Jamie, Charlotte, Nolan and Travis. Brad had a long and successful career with Kenworth Trucks. He will be sadly missed by extended family members and many friends in the Toronto and Vancouver areas. His sense of humour, love of storytelling and connection to family and friends will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cremation has already taken place. Arrangements are being made through DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North, Markham. Online condolences are welcome at dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Cardiac Program.


Published in York Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Christopher Oddy
Friend
June 16, 2020
You will truly be missed my friend your a legend in the dump truck game and was an honour to sit across from you and watch u work !
Raj Sandhu
Raj Sandhu
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Dear Kathleen, Im so sorry to hear about Brads passing! My deepest condolences to you and Cody and the rest of your family!! May he Rest In Peace!!
Karyn Horton
Friend
June 15, 2020
Kathleen, I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Brad. I have so many good memories of you two as we traveled with the Ringette Team. You and Cody are in my heart today ... Hoping your wonderful, loving memories help to sustain you as you go through this difficult time. With love...
Sue Kay (McMulkin)
Friend
June 14, 2020
Dear Kathy ,
Sheila and I were deeply saddened by the news of Brads passing and would like to express our deepest condolences. . Our thoughts and prayers our with you during this difficult time.

Steve and Sheila Domaratzki
STEPHEN DOMARATZKI
Friend
June 13, 2020
am so sorry to hear of Brad's passing. Kathy my heart goes out to you and your family. R.I.P my friend
craig steven bentley
Friend
