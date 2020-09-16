It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brent Edwin Ongman at the age of 63 years. Brent will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ethan and Emma, by his loving partner Jennifer and by his many friends, family and acquaintances. Brent grew up in Prince George BC, spending most of his time on ski's both on snow and in summer. He enjoyed a long, successful career in Recreation with the City of Toronto. Brent was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life - being a carpenter and building things, camping with friends in Bethany, spending time doing things with his best buddy and pal his son Ethan, who adored him to no end. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kerry's Place or Autism Ontario, York Region, would be appreciated. The family would like to send a thank you to the outpouring of love and affection to all those who knew Brent. He will be missed.



