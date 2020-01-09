|
Unexpectedly, after a lengthy illness, passed away at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital. Loving husband of Patricia Fletcher-Meilleur. Loving Dad of Jesse Lilleorg-Meilleur, and Lee Lilleorg-Meilleur (Shannon). Brian will be remembered by his extended family, Port Burwell friends, and his longtime friends and Kinsmen of Newmarket. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations to the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation are appreciated and may be made directly or through Wareing Cremation Services, 346 Simcoe St., Tillsonburg (519-409-5575). Messages of condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020