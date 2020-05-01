Brian Donovan HINCH
1942-11-22 - 2020-03-08
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian Donovan Hinch announce his sudden passing on March 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida while on his way home to Canada. Brian will be deeply missed by his loving wife Sandra (nee Graham) of over 50 years. Left to grieve are his children Michael (Jeanette), Craig, Shelley (Trevor) Weir and Corie. Brian is survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and extended family. Brian worked his entire career in the advertising, marketing and lithography businesses. He will be remembered by the many colleagues and clients he befriended over his long career. Brian had an enthusiasm for horseracing, golf, his daughters' synchronized skating and watching his grandsons play sports. The many friends he met in Richmond Hill, Unionville, Ballantrae and Florida were dear to his heart and thought of often. In his retirement years, the winters spent in Sarasota golfing and watching beautiful sunsets with Sandy were thoroughly enjoyed. Due to Covid-19, no memorial arrangements have been made at this time. If you wish to make a donation in Brian's memory, please contribute to the charity of your choice. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved