Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Brian Joseph Mahoney


1944 - 2020
Brian Joseph Mahoney Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dearly loved Brian, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Norma, proud and devoted father to Laura (Patrick), Jeff (Melissa) and grandfather, "G-Pops", to Logan. Brian will always be remembered for his endless optimism, strength, courage, empathy and his famous 'dad jokes'. His greatest joy was spending time with his entire family, and connecting with close friends. Brian spent 47 successful years working for IBM, and was a valued community visionary, including being the Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Prostate Cancer Network at Markham Stouffville Hospital for the past 22 years. For more information on Brian Mahoney's incredible life, or to make a charitable donation in Brians honour, please visit: DixonGarland.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
