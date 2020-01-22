|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brian Michael Bell on January 2nd, 2020. Brian was the beloved partner of Nora McNellis, adoring father to Ian and Stephen and grandfather to Cody and Dylan. Brian will be greatly missed by his "bonus" children, Sarah (Scotty), Katelyn and Adam as well as his siblings Peter (Pauline), Barbara, Betsy and Carolyn (Michael). Brian's personality filled the room. His humour engaged everyone and his kindness filled our hearts. His concern for others, particularly first responders and veterans led to extensive volunteer work with the Royal Canadian Legion. Lover of bagpipes, his kilt, all things Scottish and proud holder of the "Best Legs Ever in a Kilt" award. Brian's ability to bring order to chaos led him to the Armed Forces, the Metro Toronto Police and finally, a long career with the Ministry of Corrections. A celebration of life will take place at the Port Credit Legion on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 22, 2020