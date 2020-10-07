1/
Brian Wilfred HUMPHREY
Suddenly at Woodhaven LTC Markham on September 30, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving brother of Brock (Linda) and Phil (Darlene). Uncle of Matthew (Maria) and Chris (Ashley), great uncle of Vera and Harry. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Harold and Elsie. Brian was a long time Markham resident whose passion for life included car shows, painting, walking in the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all. Service and interment took place at Elmwood Cemetery Markham on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Donations may be made to the Bob Rumble Foundation for the deaf. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Woodhaven from the family for the exemplary care and kindness.


Published in York Region News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
