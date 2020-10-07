Suddenly at Woodhaven LTC Markham on September 30, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving brother of Brock (Linda) and Phil (Darlene). Uncle of Matthew (Maria) and Chris (Ashley), great uncle of Vera and Harry. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Harold and Elsie. Brian was a long time Markham resident whose passion for life included car shows, painting, walking in the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all. Service and interment took place at Elmwood Cemetery Markham on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Donations may be made to the Bob Rumble Foundation for the deaf. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Woodhaven from the family for the exemplary care and kindness.