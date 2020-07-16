It is with profound sadness that the Grei?i?nas family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Sunday, July 12, 2020, weeks before her 94th birthday. Born in 1926 in Krekenava, Lithuania. Predeceased by her brother Kazys Kiaun? and her husband Petras Grai?i?nas (1907-1953), loving mamyt? to Živil? (Brian). Predeceased by her husband Jonas Grei?i?nas (1919-2014), loving mamyt? to Ram?n? (Steve), Aida (Ron), Vytautas (Arlene), Aušra (Curt), Gintaras (Cindy), Paulius (Wendy). Proud Baba to 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. T?ta to Ramona and Saulius. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prisik?limo parapija (Resurrection Parish Toronto) or the charity of your choice
. Condolences for the family may be offered at roadhouseandrose.com
.