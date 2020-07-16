1/
Bron? (Kiaun?) GREI?I?NAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bron?'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the Grei?i?nas family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Sunday, July 12, 2020, weeks before her 94th birthday. Born in 1926 in Krekenava, Lithuania. Predeceased by her brother Kazys Kiaun? and her husband Petras Grai?i?nas (1907-1953), loving mamyt? to Živil? (Brian). Predeceased by her husband Jonas Grei?i?nas (1919-2014), loving mamyt? to Ram?n? (Steve), Aida (Ron), Vytautas (Arlene), Aušra (Curt), Gintaras (Cindy), Paulius (Wendy). Proud Baba to 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. T?ta to Ramona and Saulius. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prisik?limo parapija (Resurrection Parish Toronto) or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at roadhouseandrose.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved